Three Oak Park dishes, from left to right: Spring and mushroom, steak tartar and White Chocolate Parfait. Photos: Courtesy of Billy Dohrmann

Oak Park Restaurant, one of Des Moines’ most anticipated new eateriesalong Ingersoll Avenue, is opening this fall.

But curious foodies can soon get a sneak peek while helping shape the menu through a pop-up experience downtown.

Driving the news: Oak Park is set to open tasting dinners up to the public at The Temple for Performing Arts in the former St. Kilda location at the end of May or June.

The goal of the pop-up is to give the restaurant’s chefs a chance to test out potential menu items while also getting feedback from diners on tastes and price points.

How it works: Interested diners can sign up for Oak Park’s newsletter, which will have a link to the restaurant’s pop-up reservation page.

The five-course, chef’s choice dinners will be tied to seasonal offerings.

The intrigue: There will be a limited number of spots for reservation, as the space seats just 28 people.

Linh’s thought bubble: I got a sneak peak recently and the menu is definitely creative. I enjoyed eating charcoal for the first time in the form of a decorative tuile.