West Des Moines is launching a new diversity program to learn from underrepresented community members.

Why it matters: Racial and ethnic diversity is growing in the western suburb and is only expected to continue trending upward.

The white population is under 85%, according to the 2020 census.

Driving the news: The new "Community Engagement Institute" is a six-week program that teaches residents from diverse backgrounds about the services and duties of city leaders and departments.

Participants then give feedback on how those departments could be improved to better serve all residents.

How it works: Around 20 people will participate in two hour, weekly evening classes from April 24 to May 29.

Dinner and childcare are provided.

The big picture: When people interact with city officials to do things like pay utilities or speeding tickets, it may not always be the most positive experience.

The goal of the program is to create more positive connections, as well as learn from residents who may not be going to city council meetings, says Audrey Kennis, West Des Moines' director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

What's next: Interested applicants can apply before EOD Friday.