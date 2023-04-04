1 hour ago - News
Des Moines orders removal of Capital Square dumpster — again
👋 Jason here. Last week I noticed a dumpster in the same spot along 5th Street at Capital Square that we reported about last year.
Catch up fast: For years, dumpsters took up portions of the street.
- But after an Ask Axios reader question last year, Capital Square's management had them removed following a city notification.
Driving the news: City records show there's still no permit that would allow the street to be used as a permanent dumpster site.
- Des Moines is again ordering the street be cleared, city spokesperson Devin Perry tells Axios.
Of note: Real Capital Solutions, Capital Square's management company, is still gathering information about the situation, Will Berger, a spokesperson for the company, told Axios Monday.
