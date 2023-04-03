1 hour ago - Food and Drink

I ate at Red Lobster's "Lobsterfest" and it was average at best

Linh Ta
Red Lobster lobster

"Lobster Lover's Dream." Roasted rock and Maritime lobster tails, lobster and shrimp linguini in creamy lobster sauce and a baked potato. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Recently, I had to cancel a trip to Mexico because of some health issues. Everything is good now, except I had planned on eating my weight in lobster burritos.

Yes, but: I saw someone positively post about Red Lobster's "Lobsterfest" on the Des Moines Food Review Facebook group. Eating lobster at a mid-tier chain restaurant definitely wasn't my original plan. But I never say no to a good time, so away I went.

State of play: I first ordered the "Lobsterita," a gigantic lobster-themed margarita without the crustacean taste ($13.49).

  • The red and yellow drink mimicked the colors of lobster and hot butter, but was actually lemon and berry flavored. And it even came with a lobster necklace to take home. Nice.
A lobsterita
A "Lobsterita." Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Then I ordered the entree, the "shell of the ball," so to speak: The "Lobster Lover's Dream."

  • Two lobster tails, a lobster and shrimp linguini in creamy lobster sauce and a baked potato. That'll set you back $51.99.
  • I won't lie to you. At that price point, everything was just okay. The tails were a little overcooked, the "lobster sauce" tasted like alfredo and the linguini was mostly shrimp. Very solid baked potato though.

The bottom line: It's not an excursion to Mexico, but the gimmick of Lobsterfest was at least fun.

  • If you heed its siren's call, I recommend just getting a Lobsterita and chowing down on some warm cheddar biscuits. It ends April 24.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more