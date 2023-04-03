I ate at Red Lobster's "Lobsterfest" and it was average at best

"Lobster Lover's Dream." Roasted rock and Maritime lobster tails, lobster and shrimp linguini in creamy lobster sauce and a baked potato. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Recently, I had to cancel a trip to Mexico because of some health issues. Everything is good now, except I had planned on eating my weight in lobster burritos.

Yes, but: I saw someone positively post about Red Lobster's "Lobsterfest" on the Des Moines Food Review Facebook group. Eating lobster at a mid-tier chain restaurant definitely wasn't my original plan. But I never say no to a good time, so away I went.

State of play: I first ordered the "Lobsterita," a gigantic lobster-themed margarita without the crustacean taste ($13.49).

The red and yellow drink mimicked the colors of lobster and hot butter, but was actually lemon and berry flavored. And it even came with a lobster necklace to take home. Nice.

A "Lobsterita." Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Then I ordered the entree, the "shell of the ball," so to speak: The "Lobster Lover's Dream."

Two lobster tails, a lobster and shrimp linguini in creamy lobster sauce and a baked potato. That'll set you back $51.99.

I won't lie to you. At that price point, everything was just okay. The tails were a little overcooked, the "lobster sauce" tasted like alfredo and the linguini was mostly shrimp. Very solid baked potato though.

The bottom line: It's not an excursion to Mexico, but the gimmick of Lobsterfest was at least fun.