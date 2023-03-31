1 hour ago - News
Iowa law enforcement set to crack down on texting and driving
Distracted driving deaths rose year-over-year in Iowa.
By the numbers: In 2022, distracted and inattentive drivers caused accidents that resulted in 20 deaths across the state, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- There were 11 such deaths in 2021.
The big picture: During the pandemic, riskier driving behaviors increased, such as speeding, despite fewer cars on the road.
- April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Iowa Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence next week to cite drivers who are texting.
State of play: State legislation totally banning the use of handheld devices while driving is gaining momentum this session, the Gazette reports.
- Because only texting and driving is illegal, Iowa motorists are still allowed to use their phones for other reasons, such as using the GPS or making phone calls.
Zoom in: Last year, a cyclist in Floyd County was killed by a driver who was looking down at his phone for nearly 10 seconds.
- But because he wasn't touching his phone — despite viewing Facebook — there was no criminal conviction, the Charles City Press reports.
