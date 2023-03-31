Iowa law enforcement set to crack down on texting and driving

Distracted driving deaths rose year-over-year in Iowa.

By the numbers: In 2022, distracted and inattentive drivers caused accidents that resulted in 20 deaths across the state, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There were 11 such deaths in 2021.

The big picture: During the pandemic, riskier driving behaviors increased, such as speeding, despite fewer cars on the road.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Iowa Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence next week to cite drivers who are texting.

State of play: State legislation totally banning the use of handheld devices while driving is gaining momentum this session, the Gazette reports.

Because only texting and driving is illegal, Iowa motorists are still allowed to use their phones for other reasons, such as using the GPS or making phone calls.

Zoom in: Last year, a cyclist in Floyd County was killed by a driver who was looking down at his phone for nearly 10 seconds.