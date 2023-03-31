Riverview Park warehouse may be redeveloped into restaurant or brewery

This warehouse at 2814 7th St. in DSM has been vacant for years. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A vacant warehouse that overlooks Riverview Park will be converted into a recreation destination — possibly a restaurant or brewery, Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) director Abbey Gilroy tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Des Moines Cold Storage previously occupied much of the building before selling it in 2018, according to Polk County Assessor records.

It's near the entrance of the park, where millions of dollars in improvements were made in recent years.

Driving the news: NDC purchased the 103,000-square-foot building last month for just over $1 million.

Polk County and DSM each contributed $500K.

An inside look. Photo courtesy of Neighborhood Development Corporation

Of note: NDC was created in 1999 with the assistance of Polk County and DSM.

The group has overseen tens of millions of dollars in public/private projects, including housing and retail developments.

What's next: Reconstruction of the 116-year-old building could begin in the spring of 2025.