1 hour ago - Real Estate
Riverview Park warehouse may be redeveloped into restaurant or brewery
A vacant warehouse that overlooks Riverview Park will be converted into a recreation destination — possibly a restaurant or brewery, Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) director Abbey Gilroy tells Axios.
Catch up fast: Des Moines Cold Storage previously occupied much of the building before selling it in 2018, according to Polk County Assessor records.
- It's near the entrance of the park, where millions of dollars in improvements were made in recent years.
Driving the news: NDC purchased the 103,000-square-foot building last month for just over $1 million.
- Polk County and DSM each contributed $500K.
Of note: NDC was created in 1999 with the assistance of Polk County and DSM.
- The group has overseen tens of millions of dollars in public/private projects, including housing and retail developments.
What's next: Reconstruction of the 116-year-old building could begin in the spring of 2025.
- It's likely a $6M+ project, Gilroy said.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.