Riverview Park warehouse may be redeveloped into restaurant or brewery

Jason Clayworth

This warehouse at 2814 7th St. in DSM has been vacant for years. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A vacant warehouse that overlooks Riverview Park will be converted into a recreation destination — possibly a restaurant or brewery, Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) director Abbey Gilroy tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Des Moines Cold Storage previously occupied much of the building before selling it in 2018, according to Polk County Assessor records.

  • It's near the entrance of the park, where millions of dollars in improvements were made in recent years.

Driving the news: NDC purchased the 103,000-square-foot building last month for just over $1 million.

A photo of the inside of a Des Moines warehouse.
An inside look. Photo courtesy of Neighborhood Development Corporation

Of note: NDC was created in 1999 with the assistance of Polk County and DSM.

  • The group has overseen tens of millions of dollars in public/private projects, including housing and retail developments.

What's next: Reconstruction of the 116-year-old building could begin in the spring of 2025.

  • It's likely a $6M+ project, Gilroy said.
