Polk County residents who lost their driving privileges due to unpaid traffic violations can get their licenses reinstated more easily now.

Driving the news: The county attorney's office announced this week it revamped its License Reinstatement Program. Once you're in the program, you can drive again.

Previously, people in the program were required to enter a payment plan and pay a $100 initial fee and at least $50 a month until their debt was paid off. Now, that amount will be based on income.

Why it matters: A suspended license creates more barriers for people trying to earn money to pay off debts.

What they're saying: "Dangerous drivers should lose their licenses, but not people who simply cannot afford to pay a traffic ticket," Polk County Attorney Kimberly Graham said in a statement.

Of note: The new income-based plan is not retroactive and only applies to traffic cases.

Between the lines: Graham was elected last year as the first Polk County Attorney since John Sarcone’s 30-year tenure.