Des Moines home sales declined nearly 30% in February

Home sales were down 29% year over year in the Des Moines metro area, per RE/MAX's February report.

Why it matters: In 2022, potential buyers were desperate for more inventory. Now, homes are hitting the market but people can’t afford them.

What's happening: Rates for a 30-year loan were at 6.09% in early February 2023, and shot up to 6.65% by the end of the month, per Freddie Mac.

By the numbers:

There were 566 home transactions in February 2023, compared to 802 during the same time period in 2022.

Available homes for sale increased from 1,510 to 2,020.

Median home price is still going up however —$260,000 this year compared to $240,795 in 2022.

Zoom out: Because there's less competition right now, buyers don't have to front as much cash as they did a year ago, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Between the lines: Buyers who can afford these mortgage rates have more power.

They have more options than a year ago, they can take their time searching and they can make offers that aren't wildly above list price.

Yes, but: These rates make buying unaffordable for many.

What they're saying: Metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes, per Les Sulgrove — a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.

What's next: Mortgage rates dropped nearly a quarter point this month, which means buyer activity will likely pick back up.