2 hours ago - News
Iowa remains one of the most obese states in the U.S.
A whopping 47.6% of Iowa adults are obese, according to a new analysis from NORC, a social research group based at the University of Chicago.
- The analysis examines obesity rates of all races and sexes in the U.S. between 2019-21.
Why it matters: Obesity is linked to a number of health complications, ranging from heart disease to increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalization.
- A 2016 report from Wellmark showed obesity contributes to the state's most costly health conditions.
By the numbers: Iowa is in the top 10 in the nation for the highest average obesity rate — about a 30 BMI.
- The majority of states more obese than Iowa are in the South, including Louisiana at 47.9% and Alabama at 49.9%.
The big picture: The complicated medical condition is influenced by income, education, health care access and opportunities for physical activity.
- Especially in Iowa, ZIP codes matter. Despite being known as a food provider for the nation, food deserts here are prevalent and both urban and rural families can struggle to find nutritional foods.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.