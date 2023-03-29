Iowa remains one of the most obese states in the U.S.

Data: NORC; Chart: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

A whopping 47.6% of Iowa adults are obese, according to a new analysis from NORC, a social research group based at the University of Chicago.

The analysis examines obesity rates of all races and sexes in the U.S. between 2019-21.

Why it matters: Obesity is linked to a number of health complications, ranging from heart disease to increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalization.

A 2016 report from Wellmark showed obesity contributes to the state's most costly health conditions.

By the numbers: Iowa is in the top 10 in the nation for the highest average obesity rate — about a 30 BMI.

The majority of states more obese than Iowa are in the South, including Louisiana at 47.9% and Alabama at 49.9%.

The big picture: The complicated medical condition is influenced by income, education, health care access and opportunities for physical activity.