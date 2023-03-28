Theater's 100th celebration unveils a Grant Wood discovery

Hoyt Sherman Place Theater celebrates its centennial with a special performance Wednesday night giving tribute to the celebrities who have graced its stage.

The intrigue: In doing research, show organizers discovered that "American Gothic" artist Grant Wood's 1935 marriage was to a first cousin once removed to Hoyt Sherman, the theater's namesake.

Wood's union to singer Sara Sherman Maxon is now speculated to have been a way to squelch rumors that he was gay, Hoyt Sherman Place director Robert Warren tells Axios.

Zoom in: The couple divorced in 1939 after Maxon, a hypochondriac, was hospitalized for a false alarm heart attack.

Wood then sent her a note saying not to come home, according to research published in 2018 by visiting University of Iowa professor Anya Ventura.

Catch up fast: Hoyt Sherman, one of DSM's founders, built his personal home at 15th Street and Woodland Avenue in the 1870s.

After his death in 1904, Sherman's family donated the mansion to the city, where it has been used as a museum and art gallery for decades.

The auditorium was added in 1923 by the Des Moines Women's Club, the social organization still headquartered in the residence.

State of play: The club initially used the theater to host public talks from notable speakers including Wood, Helen Keller, Will Rogers, John Philip Sousa and Amelia Earhart.

It has since become a popular concert and performing arts venue following millions of dollars in renovations and expansion of its rehearsal space.

What's happening: Wednesday's variety-style show includes vignettes of some of the theater's past guests, with live performances from local artists including Ballet DSM, B.Well and the DSM Metro Opera.

Of note: Multiple original Grant Wood pieces will be on display.