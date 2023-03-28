Theater's 100th celebration unveils a Grant Wood discovery
Hoyt Sherman Place Theater celebrates its centennial with a special performance Wednesday night giving tribute to the celebrities who have graced its stage.
The intrigue: In doing research, show organizers discovered that "American Gothic" artist Grant Wood's 1935 marriage was to a first cousin once removed to Hoyt Sherman, the theater's namesake.
- Wood's union to singer Sara Sherman Maxon is now speculated to have been a way to squelch rumors that he was gay, Hoyt Sherman Place director Robert Warren tells Axios.
Zoom in: The couple divorced in 1939 after Maxon, a hypochondriac, was hospitalized for a false alarm heart attack.
- Wood then sent her a note saying not to come home, according to research published in 2018 by visiting University of Iowa professor Anya Ventura.
Catch up fast: Hoyt Sherman, one of DSM's founders, built his personal home at 15th Street and Woodland Avenue in the 1870s.
- After his death in 1904, Sherman's family donated the mansion to the city, where it has been used as a museum and art gallery for decades.
- The auditorium was added in 1923 by the Des Moines Women's Club, the social organization still headquartered in the residence.
State of play: The club initially used the theater to host public talks from notable speakers including Wood, Helen Keller, Will Rogers, John Philip Sousa and Amelia Earhart.
- It has since become a popular concert and performing arts venue following millions of dollars in renovations and expansion of its rehearsal space.
What's happening: Wednesday's variety-style show includes vignettes of some of the theater's past guests, with live performances from local artists including Ballet DSM, B.Well and the DSM Metro Opera.
- Starts at 7:30pm. Tickets: $25-$75.
Of note: Multiple original Grant Wood pieces will be on display.
