Data: Toast; Map: Axios Visuals

Indicating that Midwest frugality is just a stereotype, a new report by Toast, a digital platform for restaurants, shows that Iowans aren't too shabby when it comes to tipping.

By the numbers: Our gratuity percentage is around 20, above the national average of 19, according to the report.

Iowa ranks 16th in the nation, just behind Michigan and Maine.

California residents average the lowest tips in the country — 18%.

Between the lines: The minimum wage for Iowa restaurant workers earning tips is $2.90. In California, it’s $15.50, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s 2023 report.

In Des Moines, many restaurants pay above the minimum in order to attract talent.

Pro tip: Some etiquette experts say you're supposed to provide a gratuity based on your bill total after taxes.