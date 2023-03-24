The best pizza in the Des Moines metro

We asked you last week where to find the best metro pizza as part of our Pi Day celebrations.

Here are your great recommendations — in no specific order — along with a few menu item suggestions.

Order thin crust. — R. Foster, Johnston

Try it with ham, as they use "real crumbled/chopped ham, not Canadian bacon." — Jeff Porter, DSM

"I'm a gluten-free person … I'm loving the cauliflower crust pizza. — Barbie Bush, DSM

The "soft opening" of Dough Co. Pizza's new Ankeny location was held earlier this month and is already nearing the level of sales of its Drake location, co-owner Alec Davis tells Axios. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Order the Aunt Angie special, which has Graziano's capocollo and handmade meatballs. — Ryan Klumpers, DSM

Special order a Quattro Formaggi and add prosciutto and fresh basil. — Jeni Dooley, DSM

It's hard to beat Stew's Special, which has meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, peppers and onions. — Brittney Haskins, DSM

A good choice is the thin crust Meat Galore, which has beef, ham, pepperoni and sausage. — Mary Rempp, Urbandale

Other recommendations