The best pizza in the Des Moines metro
We asked you last week where to find the best metro pizza as part of our Pi Day celebrations.
- Here are your great recommendations — in no specific order — along with a few menu item suggestions.
Gusto Pizza Bar
- Order thin crust. — R. Foster, Johnston
Noah’s Ark Restaurant
- Try it with ham, as they use "real crumbled/chopped ham, not Canadian bacon." — Jeff Porter, DSM
Dough Co. Pizza
- "I'm a gluten-free person … I'm loving the cauliflower crust pizza. — Barbie Bush, DSM
Paesano's Pizzeria
- Order the Aunt Angie special, which has Graziano's capocollo and handmade meatballs. — Ryan Klumpers, DSM
Centro
- Special order a Quattro Formaggi and add prosciutto and fresh basil. — Jeni Dooley, DSM
Mad Meatball
- It's hard to beat Stew's Special, which has meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, peppers and onions. — Brittney Haskins, DSM
Casey's
- A good choice is the thin crust Meat Galore, which has beef, ham, pepperoni and sausage. — Mary Rempp, Urbandale
Other recommendations
