The best pizza in the Des Moines metro

Jason Clayworth
We asked you last week where to find the best metro pizza as part of our Pi Day celebrations.

  • Here are your great recommendations — in no specific order — along with a few menu item suggestions.
Gusto Pizza Bar
  • Order thin crust. — R. Foster, Johnston
Noah’s Ark Restaurant
  • Try it with ham, as they use "real crumbled/chopped ham, not Canadian bacon." — Jeff Porter, DSM
Dough Co. Pizza
  • "I'm a gluten-free person … I'm loving the cauliflower crust pizza. — Barbie Bush, DSM
A photo of Dough Co Pizza in Ankeny.
The "soft opening" of Dough Co. Pizza's new Ankeny location was held earlier this month and is already nearing the level of sales of its Drake location, co-owner Alec Davis tells Axios. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
Paesano's Pizzeria
  • Order the Aunt Angie special, which has Graziano's capocollo and handmade meatballs. — Ryan Klumpers, DSM
Centro
  • Special order a Quattro Formaggi and add prosciutto and fresh basil. — Jeni Dooley, DSM
Mad Meatball
  • It's hard to beat Stew's Special, which has meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, peppers and onions. — Brittney Haskins, DSM
Casey's
  • A good choice is the thin crust Meat Galore, which has beef, ham, pepperoni and sausage. — Mary Rempp, Urbandale

