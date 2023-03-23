Des Moines debuts bicycle footrests at traffic stop

DSM resident Jeff Block using one of DSM's new bicycle footrests. Photo courtesy of Carl Voss

Bicycle footrests were recently added to the east/west bike lane intersections of Ingersoll Avenue at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Why it matters: The rests intend to improve safety by giving bicyclers incentive not to blow through a light — it's a more comfortable way to steady a bike while waiting in traffic.

They also have pavement sensors at the stops to activate crossing signals and save riders from detaching from their pedals.

State of play: The rests were installed several months ago as part of the ongoing Ingersoll Streetscape project. They're believed to be the first in the metro, Jeff Wiggins, DSM's transportation planner, tells Axios.

Each cost about $700.

Similar footrests have been used for years in places like Copenhagen and Montreal.

What's next: The city will likely deploy more of them in coming years along higher-use intersections, Wiggins says.

🎥 Watch a video of how the rests work.