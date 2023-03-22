1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Faustinos Taqueria opens in Des Moines
Faustinos Taqueria opened last month in Franklin Plaza, just east of the Franklin Avenue Library.
State of play: It's the first restaurant by Asael Faustino, his wife, Sky, and his two brothers, Jose and David.
- The menu is full of twists on Faustino family recipes that originated in Guerrero, Mexico.
On the menu: Their signature dish is street tacos. Choose from eight types, including the delicious Nopal Mexicano — grilled cactus, tomatoes and avocado ($2.75).
- The torta, a sandwich made with a crusty bread roll, is another popular choice, Sky Faustino tells Axios.
💬 Jason's thought bubble: It's affordable, tasty and different — not just a common American-Mexican combo meal sort of place.
- Plus, the salsa bar is a nice touch.
⏰ Open: Faustinos Taqueria is open Mon.-Thurs., 10am-9:30pm; Fri.-Sat, 10am-10:30pm.
- 4944 Franklin Ave., DSM.
