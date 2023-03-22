Faustinos Taqueria opens in Des Moines

Faustinos Taqueria opened last month in Franklin Plaza, just east of the Franklin Avenue Library.

State of play: It's the first restaurant by Asael Faustino, his wife, Sky, and his two brothers, Jose and David.

The menu is full of twists on Faustino family recipes that originated in Guerrero, Mexico.

On the menu: Their signature dish is street tacos. Choose from eight types, including the delicious Nopal Mexicano — grilled cactus, tomatoes and avocado ($2.75).

The torta, a sandwich made with a crusty bread roll, is another popular choice, Sky Faustino tells Axios.

💬 Jason's thought bubble: It's affordable, tasty and different — not just a common American-Mexican combo meal sort of place.

Plus, the salsa bar is a nice touch.

⏰ Open: Faustinos Taqueria is open Mon.-Thurs., 10am-9:30pm; Fri.-Sat, 10am-10:30pm.