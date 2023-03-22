1 hour ago - News

Des Moines gets new Megabus routes

Linh Ta
Mega Bus with people

Passengers board a Megabus to New York in Washington in 2009. Photo by Jay Mallin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Des Moines residents will soon have new transportation options to get around the state and country.

Driving the news: Megabus is partnering with Burlington Trailways to expand the company's bus route options from Des Moines.

What's next: New routes begin March 27.

The full list:

  • Bloomington/Normal, Illinois
  • Burlington
  • Champaign, Illinois
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Davenport
  • Danville, Illinois
  • Denver, Colorado
  • Fairfield
  • Galesburg, Illinois
  • Grand Island, Nebraska
  • Grinnell
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Iowa City
  • Kearney
  • La Salle/Peru
  • Lexington, Nebraska
  • Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Monmouth, Illinois
  • Monroe
  • Mt. Pleasant
  • North Platte, Nebraska
  • Ogallala, Nebraska
  • Omaha, Nebraska
  • Oskaloosa
  • Ottumwa
  • Peoria, Illinois
  • Sterling, Colorado
