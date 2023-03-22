1 hour ago - News
Des Moines gets new Megabus routes
Des Moines residents will soon have new transportation options to get around the state and country.
Driving the news: Megabus is partnering with Burlington Trailways to expand the company's bus route options from Des Moines.
- The partnership adds 27 new cities to Megabus' Des Moines routes, including Davenport, Denver, Omaha, Indianapolis and Chicago.
What's next: New routes begin March 27.
The full list:
- Bloomington/Normal, Illinois
- Burlington
- Champaign, Illinois
- Chicago, Illinois
- Davenport
- Danville, Illinois
- Denver, Colorado
- Fairfield
- Galesburg, Illinois
- Grand Island, Nebraska
- Grinnell
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Iowa City
- Kearney
- La Salle/Peru
- Lexington, Nebraska
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Monmouth, Illinois
- Monroe
- Mt. Pleasant
- North Platte, Nebraska
- Ogallala, Nebraska
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Oskaloosa
- Ottumwa
- Peoria, Illinois
- Sterling, Colorado
