Des Moines gets new Megabus routes

Passengers board a Megabus to New York in Washington in 2009. Photo by Jay Mallin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Des Moines residents will soon have new transportation options to get around the state and country.

Driving the news: Megabus is partnering with Burlington Trailways to expand the company's bus route options from Des Moines.

The partnership adds 27 new cities to Megabus' Des Moines routes, including Davenport, Denver, Omaha, Indianapolis and Chicago.

What's next: New routes begin March 27.

The full list: