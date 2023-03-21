Hobby Lobby eyes new store in Ankeny

A Hobby Lobby store seen in 2014 in Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Popular craft chain Hobby Lobby has plans to open a store in Ankeny.

Driving the news: Denny Elwell Family LLC and Copeland Development have proposed developing a 55,000-square-foot retail space at 5705 SE Delaware Avenue, just south of Sam's Club.

Hobby Lobby is the planned tenant for the space, according to city documents.

A 200-space parking lot is also planned for the site.

Between the lines: The company’s owners, who have said they operate with Christian-based principles, have been in the news over the years.

Hobby Lobby successfully argued to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2014 that its medical plans for employees should not have to provide certain contraceptives under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The company then returned thousands of ancient artifacts to Iraq in 2018 after illegally smuggling them under the guise of "tile samples."

What's next: The city's Plan and Zoning Commission is meeting today to consider approval, which would move the proposal to the Ankeny City Council.

Of note: An opening date is still unknown, but there are four existing metro stores. Hobby Lobby did not respond to our request for comment.