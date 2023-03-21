A gif showing the changes between the West Mixmaster from 1985 to July 2022. Screenshots via Google Earth

We asked our readers a few weeks ago about your most hated highway ramps in the metro — and the answer was overwhelmingly the West Mixmaster.

Why it matters: You described it to us as "stress-inducing," a "big loopty loo" with a "double gauntlet" and a "cluster."

State of play: The West Mixmaster is a partial cloverleaf interchange connecting I-235, I-80 and I-35 near West Des Moines and Clive.

Yes, but: It's 58 years old and traffic has increased dramatically since then, Andy Loonan with the Iowa Department of Transportation tells Axios.

Back then, 28,000 daily vehicles passed through. It's now more than doubled, to 75,000 cars a day.

What's happening: The Iowa DOT wants to modernize the West Mixmaster by removing the cloverleaf ramps to construct flyover ramps instead, similar to the nearby Urban Loop.

Flyover ramps give vehicles more space to get on and off the interstate, Loonan says.

The first loop planned for demolition is I-235 west to I-35 south, which should give some immediate congestion relief.

"We know it needs to be done," Loonan says.

What's next: DOT is writing a safety report to send to the Federal Highway Administration to get approval for the $300 million project.