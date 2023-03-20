Growing number of Iowans are caring for seniors without help

A growing number of Iowa families are providing care to aging family members, according to a new report by AARP.

Why it matters: Caregivers can struggle with a number of ailments from the added stress, such as increased depression and anxiety, especially if they have another job.

Around 53% of caregivers who provide unpaid care to an aging adult said their health declined and they suffered economic stress, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By the numbers: AARP's report on family caregivers, its first since the pandemic began, found that in Iowa, caregivers for aging relatives increased from 314,000 in 2019 to 330,000 in 2021.

Iowa families spend an estimated 310 million hours annually assisting aging adults, according to the report.

That equates to $5.2 billion in unpaid care, as the average pay for caregivers in the state is around $16.80 an hour.

State of play: The number one driver for the increase is changing demographics, Brad Anderson, Iowa's AARP state director, tells Axios.

For the first time in U.S. history, people ages 65 and older will make up more of the population than those 18 and under by 2034.

Zoom in: Iowa also has a higher than average shortage of workers at its nursing homes, particularly in rural areas.

Nearly 43% of Iowa nursing homes are experiencing shortages as of February. The national average is 22.9%.

Care centers were also hit hard by COVID-19, Anderson says.

For example, a nursing home in Lynn County held an emergency evacuation of its residents due to a lack of staff and then permanently closed down on Feb. 28 without providing 60 days' notice as required by the state, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports.

What's next: Innovation will be necessary to help families balance their needs while ensuring their loved ones are cared for, Anderson says.