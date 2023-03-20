Try freeze-dried Skittles, peach rings at this Iowa business

A local business is turning beloved household candies on their heads.

Driving the news: Rebel Farms in Mitchellville is selling freeze-dried candy, such as Skittles, peach rings and taffy.

Freeze-drying the sweet snacks transforms their shape and texture, while also concentrating their flavor. The result is a crispy, sweet candy.

Flashback: Amber Turner first got into freeze-drying dog food, fruits and veggies for her own family — and then grew into selling them.

One day, a woman asked for freeze-dried Skittles. Turner said no at first, but finally gave in after multiple requests.

The Skittles were posted on Facebook and overnight, Turner had 400 orders.

The latest: Rebel Farms recently expanded into a two-story warehouse and says their customer base is rapidly growing, especially as freeze-dried candy trends on TikTok.

💬 Linh's thought bubble: They're whimsical, extra sweet and fun to share with friends!

Where to find it: Open 2-6pm, Monday -Friday at 123 Center Ave N., Mitchellville. Closed Tuesday and weekends. Online orders and delivery are also available.