Des Moines Register's declining circulation

The Des Moines Register has lost nearly 70% of its Sunday circulation since 2018, according to a recent column in journalism outlet Nieman Lab.

Why it matters: At a time when we're bombarded with more misinformation than ever, reputable reporting from news outlets like the Register is even more crucial.

Driving the news: Every major local paper under Gannett, the Register's parent company, experienced a decline in its Sunday circulation since 2019, per Nieman Lab.

On average, Gannett's major local newspapers lost at least 52% of their Sunday circulation during that time period.

The Register's Sunday circulation declined from 129,462 in 2018 to just 39,773 in 2022, according to the Alliance for Audited Media.

Of note: Direct year-to-year circulation comparison is difficult, according to AAM, since Gannett may voluntarily choose to report different sets of numbers.

For example, in 2018 the Register shared print circulation, affiliated publications, readership data and website activity. But in 2022, it only shared print circulation.

Flashback: In 2019, Gatehouse and Gannett merged to create the country's largest newspaper chain.

But since then, the company has been fraught with furloughs and high turnover, going from a total of 27,600 employees in 2018 to just 11,200 remaining at the end of 2022.

What they're saying: "A recent Nieman Lab article utilizes Alliance for Audited Media (AAM) data to inaccurately depict Gannett's circulation and subscriber figures. We have requested a correction," the Gannett spokesperson tells Axios.

AAM data is used to help advertisers understand publisher reach in specific markets, the spokesperson said, not to infer readership or paid circulation.

Gannett declined to share the Register’s circulation numbers.

A Nieman Lab spokesperson declined to speak on the record.

What's next: The Iowa Legislature is considering eliminating public notice requirements in newspapers — another financial blow that could hurt the Register.

Statewide government actions must be published for the public to see. Those are typically placed in local newspapers, which are paid to share the notices.

💭 Our thought bubble: We need investment in thoughtful journalism from reputable outlets like the Register more than ever right now.