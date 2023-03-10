AI to assess Des Moines properties
Artificial intelligence will help assess exterior conditions of Des Moines homes starting in April.
Why it matters: The test project could save hundreds of hours in staff time and help city officials better select where to target housing improvement initiatives.
- Plus, other governments could potentially use the technology if it's successful, city planner Anuprit Minhas tells Axios.
Catch up fast: City staffers have conducted surveys of building conditions via in-person visits in recent years.
- The work takes a team of about 10 people more than six months to complete.
Driving the news: Photos of the roughly 65,000 homes taken last year will be used by the Translational AI Center at Iowa State University underan agreement approved this week by the City Council.
- Computer algorithms will assess conditions, which will be evaluated by city staff for accuracy.
- The hope is for the process to be faster and more accurate by reducing human subjectivity, Minhas says. .
What's next: The AI work and its results are expected to be complete by mid-August.
