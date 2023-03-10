AI to assess Des Moines properties

Artificial intelligence will help assess exterior conditions of Des Moines homes starting in April.

Why it matters: The test project could save hundreds of hours in staff time and help city officials better select where to target housing improvement initiatives.

Plus, other governments could potentially use the technology if it's successful, city planner Anuprit Minhas tells Axios.

Catch up fast: City staffers have conducted surveys of building conditions via in-person visits in recent years.

The work takes a team of about 10 people more than six months to complete.

Driving the news: Photos of the roughly 65,000 homes taken last year will be used by the Translational AI Center at Iowa State University underan agreement approved this week by the City Council.

Computer algorithms will assess conditions, which will be evaluated by city staff for accuracy.

The hope is for the process to be faster and more accurate by reducing human subjectivity, Minhas says. .

What's next: The AI work and its results are expected to be complete by mid-August.