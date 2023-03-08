A rendering of UnityPoint Health's Waukee medical park, courtesy of UnityPoint

UnityPoint Health is opening a new specialty clinic in Waukee in spring 2024.

Driving the news: The health care organization announced yesterday it's opening a 75,000 square-foot clinic in Waukee at the southeast corner of Grand Prairie Parkway and Southeast Tallgrass Lane.

Details: The medical park will offer several services, including family medicine, internal medicine, cardiology, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, surgery and dermatology.

What's next: It's scheduled to open spring 2024.