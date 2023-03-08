12 mins ago - Business
UnityPoint opening new Waukee medical park
UnityPoint Health is opening a new specialty clinic in Waukee in spring 2024.
Driving the news: The health care organization announced yesterday it's opening a 75,000 square-foot clinic in Waukee at the southeast corner of Grand Prairie Parkway and Southeast Tallgrass Lane.
Details: The medical park will offer several services, including family medicine, internal medicine, cardiology, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, surgery and dermatology.
What's next: It's scheduled to open spring 2024.
