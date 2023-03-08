Damian Thompson in his Lustron home in the Beaverdale neighborhood. Photos: Courtesy of Thompson

It may be 2023, but Damian Thompson still wakes up in the 1950s every day in his home in Beaverdale.

State of play: Thompson, a lifelong mid-century modern lover, bought a rare 1,000-square-foot Lustron home in May 2019.

He's been busy getting it into shape ever since.

Flashback: Lustron homes are entirely steel dwellings developed post-World War II to provide veterans with a cheap, easy-t0-assemble home.

They were meant to be homes of the "future" that could withstand weather and time.

The company that made them declared bankruptcy in the 1950s.

Details: Thompson has kept everything vintage, all the way down to a 1953 air oven and a Frigidaire from the early '60s.

The most difficult restoration was the furnace, Thompson says. Lustron homes have their furnace in the ceiling, allowing heat to radiate from the steel.

The intrigue: To put decorations up on the walls, Thompson uses magnets.

"I probably have $500-plus in magnets," Thompson says.

His pro tip for vintage lovers: A midcentury modern piece of furniture here and there blends well with today's current pieces — even if your house isn't made of steel.

Damian Thompson's living room. Photo: Courtesy of Thompson

Damian Thompson's bedroom. Photo: Courtesy of Thompson