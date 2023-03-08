Des Moines Gray's Lake Park is expanding
Gray's Lake Park recently grew its footprint by about 20%, Des Moines parks and recreation director Ben Page tells Axios.
Why it matters: The new acquisitions have expanded the park from 175 to 210 acres on undevelopable and flood-prone land the city plans to use for recreational, ecological and parking at the near-downtown park.
- Better flood protection is among the potential benefits.
State of play: Some of the first expansion work to clear a seven-acre section between the Raccoon River and Thomas Beck Road of invasive plants and undesirable trees is underway.
- That section will be seeded with native plants this year, Page says. A soft-surface walking trail could be added in coming years.
Zoom in: Much of the rest of the park's growth is in an area just north of Confluence Brewing at the site of a former railroad service yard.
- That section was previously held by the city as part of a highway plan determined to be unnecessary in 2018.
- It's envisioned to include a new park entrance off Thomas Beck Road, expanded parking and wetlands.
Yes, but: Most of the improvements are not yet budgeted and development is "many years out," Page says.
- Recent acquisitions were made via private donations raised by the Gray's Park and Meredith Trail Advisory Committee.
👀 See more details: The city's Gray's Lake Park Improvements plan
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.