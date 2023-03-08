Des Moines Gray's Lake Park is expanding

The area to the right will become wetlands and part of a larger Gray's Lake Park expansion. Photo courtesy of the city of DSM

Gray's Lake Park recently grew its footprint by about 20%, Des Moines parks and recreation director Ben Page tells Axios.

Why it matters: The new acquisitions have expanded the park from 175 to 210 acres on undevelopable and flood-prone land the city plans to use for recreational, ecological and parking at the near-downtown park.

Better flood protection is among the potential benefits.

State of play: Some of the first expansion work to clear a seven-acre section between the Raccoon River and Thomas Beck Road of invasive plants and undesirable trees is underway.

That section will be seeded with native plants this year, Page says. A soft-surface walking trail could be added in coming years.

Zoom in: Much of the rest of the park's growth is in an area just north of Confluence Brewing at the site of a former railroad service yard.

That section was previously held by the city as part of a highway plan determined to be unnecessary in 2018.

It's envisioned to include a new park entrance off Thomas Beck Road, expanded parking and wetlands.

Yes, but: Most of the improvements are not yet budgeted and development is "many years out," Page says.

Recent acquisitions were made via private donations raised by the Gray's Park and Meredith Trail Advisory Committee.

👀 See more details: The city's Gray's Lake Park Improvements plan