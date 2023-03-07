Urbandale residents to vote on indoor/outdoor U-Plex

The indoor portion of the U-Plex would be about 65,000 square feet and include a playground, walking track, gymnasium and community rental space. Renderings: RDG Planning & Design via the city of Urbandale

Urbandale residents vote Tuesday on "U-Plex," the proposed indoor/outdoor Community Recreation Complex.

Details: It would sit on a nearly 12-acre site in the Walnut Creek Regional Park and not be membership-based or considered a health club — meaning most of its facilities will be low cost and open to the public.

By the numbers: If voters approve, the project would cost up to $43 million and be largely paid for via a 20-year bond.

The owner of an Urbandale home assessed at $200K would pay about $119 more in annual taxes, according to city estimates.

The bond referendum must fetch at least 60% approval to pass.

