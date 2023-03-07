54 mins ago - News

Urbandale residents to vote on indoor/outdoor U-Plex

Jason Clayworth
A drawing of the U-PLEX

The indoor portion of the U-Plex would be about 65,000 square feet and include a playground, walking track, gymnasium and community rental space. Renderings: RDG Planning & Design via the city of Urbandale

Urbandale residents vote Tuesday on "U-Plex," the proposed indoor/outdoor Community Recreation Complex.

Details: It would sit on a nearly 12-acre site in the Walnut Creek Regional Park and not be membership-based or considered a health club — meaning most of its facilities will be low cost and open to the public.

By the numbers: If voters approve, the project would cost up to $43 million and be largely paid for via a 20-year bond.

  • The owner of an Urbandale home assessed at $200K would pay about $119 more in annual taxes, according to city estimates.
  • The bond referendum must fetch at least 60% approval to pass.

👀 Read more and find voting locations

A drawing of Urbandale's U-Plex.
Outdoor amenities would include pickleball courts, a splash pad and a playground. Drawing: RDG Planning & Design via the city of Urbandale
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more