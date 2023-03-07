54 mins ago - News
Urbandale residents to vote on indoor/outdoor U-Plex
Urbandale residents vote Tuesday on "U-Plex," the proposed indoor/outdoor Community Recreation Complex.
Details: It would sit on a nearly 12-acre site in the Walnut Creek Regional Park and not be membership-based or considered a health club — meaning most of its facilities will be low cost and open to the public.
By the numbers: If voters approve, the project would cost up to $43 million and be largely paid for via a 20-year bond.
- The owner of an Urbandale home assessed at $200K would pay about $119 more in annual taxes, according to city estimates.
- The bond referendum must fetch at least 60% approval to pass.
