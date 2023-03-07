Fired Des Moines police officer gets $25K settlement

Des Moines is paying $25,000 to settle an employment discrimination lawsuit filed by a police officer fired after an investigation determined she made false claims.

Catch up fast: Officer Lourdes Hadenfeldt alleged that a driver swerved at her and hit her with the vehicle's mirror in 2019.

But charges against the driver were dropped and Hadenfeldt was fired after an internal investigation determined Hadenfeldt had not been struck.

State of play: She was later denied unemployment and her termination was upheld by the Civil Service Commission.

A Polk County district court in 2021 upheld and affirmed her termination.

Yes, but: Hadenfeldt alleged that other DMPD employees in similar circumstances had previously received lesser or no discipline.

The only difference, she alleged, was that they were white males while she is Hispanic, according to the lawsuit.

The latest: The city agreed to the settlement shortly before a Feb. 27 trial, court records show.

The City Council then approved the payment during a meeting last night.

What they're saying: Charles Gribble, an attorney for Hadenfeldt, declined to comment.