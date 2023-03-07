Fired Des Moines police officer gets $25K settlement
Des Moines is paying $25,000 to settle an employment discrimination lawsuit filed by a police officer fired after an investigation determined she made false claims.
Catch up fast: Officer Lourdes Hadenfeldt alleged that a driver swerved at her and hit her with the vehicle's mirror in 2019.
- But charges against the driver were dropped and Hadenfeldt was fired after an internal investigation determined Hadenfeldt had not been struck.
State of play: She was later denied unemployment and her termination was upheld by the Civil Service Commission.
- A Polk County district court in 2021 upheld and affirmed her termination.
Yes, but: Hadenfeldt alleged that other DMPD employees in similar circumstances had previously received lesser or no discipline.
- The only difference, she alleged, was that they were white males while she is Hispanic, according to the lawsuit.
The latest: The city agreed to the settlement shortly before a Feb. 27 trial, court records show.
- The City Council then approved the payment during a meeting last night.
What they're saying: Charles Gribble, an attorney for Hadenfeldt, declined to comment.
- DSM city manager Scott Sanders tells Axios the settlement was to "fully and finally resolve" litigation linked with Hadenfeldt's termination.
