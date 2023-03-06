Gray's Lake underpass could get a 29-year repayment plan
Des Moines Water Works Parks Foundation would have 29 years to pay its remaining balance of a Fleur Drive underpass project initially due in Sept. 2021, according to a proposal going before the City Council today.
Catch up fast: The underpass provides a direct link between Gray's Lake and Water Works parks, allowing recreational trail users to avoid crossing Fleur.
- An agreement with the city calls for the nonprofit foundation to pay almost all the underpass's $3.1 million construction costs plus $300K for maintenance.
State of play: The city oversaw the project, paid contractors and requested the previously agreed reimbursement from the foundation in late 2021.
- DSM Water Works Parks Foundation paid $1.4 million but then informed officials it had insufficient funds to pay the full amount, according to a council communication.
The latest: After months of negotiations, a payment plan is being proposed by city manager Scott Sanders.
- The unresolved amount of nearly $2 million would be paid without interest in annual installments until 2052.
Yes, but: The city would forgive the final $540K balance, meaning the foundation's remaining portion would ultimately be around $1.4 million.
Flashback: Foundation director Sam Carrell told Axios in 2021 that the pandemic made fundraising more challenging, but that his group was not reneging on its commitment.
- He did not respond to our requests for comment.
Of note: The foundation has raised millions of dollars for other Water Works Park projects, including playgrounds, art and the Lauridsen Amphitheater.
