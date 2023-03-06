1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Crème serves up Cheez-It peanut butter cookies

Linh Ta

A peanut butter and Cheez-It cookie ($3). Linh Ta/Axios

👋 Linh here with an admission — Cheez-Its are one of my all-time favorite snacks.

  • It's difficult to find a more perfect junk food. They have a baked oomph with cheese that doesn't taste too artificial.
  • So when I saw on Instagram that Crème serves up peanut butter and Cheez-It cookies ($3), my eyebrows definitely raised.

Driving the news: Crème describes the flavor profile of its newest cookie as "Sweet, salty, a little umami, and a lot of perfection."

Quick take: The rich, crumbly peanut butter cookie has light hints of saltiness from the Cheez-Its throughout, but the cheese de résistance is a sole cracker in the middle.

  • It was both nostalgic and delightfully surprising at the same time.

Where to find it: Crème is open 11am-5pm Tuesday-Thursday and 11am-12am Friday andSaturday at 543 28th St., Des Moines

