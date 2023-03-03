Iowa State Fair group launches "Back the Barns" campaign
A new fundraising campaign is underway to rehab the Iowa State Fair's livestock barns.
Why it matters: The structures are the main facilities for 4-H and FFA youth livestock exhibits, which are important pieces to the fair.
Catch up fast: The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced a $25 million multi-year improvement project in August to the cattle, horse, sheep and swine barns.
- More than $17 million had already been pledged last summer through a state grant and large donors.
Driving the news: The Foundation is now ramping up efforts to solicit the remaining $8 million through individual donors contributing to its "Back the Barns" campaign.
- People who pledge at least $3,000 over a three-year period get a commemorative belt buckle.
State of play: More than $70K was pledged by 27 people in the first month of the campaign, foundation director Peter Cownie tells Axios.
- The first renovations start in coming months at the sheep barn. with the overall project projected to take up to five years to complete.
