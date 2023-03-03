Iowa State Fair group launches "Back the Barns" campaign

Many of the restorations to the Iowa State Fair Sheep Barn are expected to begin in coming weeks and be completed before this year’s fair. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A new fundraising campaign is underway to rehab the Iowa State Fair's livestock barns.

Why it matters: The structures are the main facilities for 4-H and FFA youth livestock exhibits, which are important pieces to the fair.

Catch up fast: The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced a $25 million multi-year improvement project in August to the cattle, horse, sheep and swine barns.

More than $17 million had already been pledged last summer through a state grant and large donors.

Driving the news: The Foundation is now ramping up efforts to solicit the remaining $8 million through individual donors contributing to its "Back the Barns" campaign.

People who pledge at least $3,000 over a three-year period get a commemorative belt buckle.

State of play: More than $70K was pledged by 27 people in the first month of the campaign, foundation director Peter Cownie tells Axios.