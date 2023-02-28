Tulsi Gabbard "2020" caucus billboard still up in Des Moines
Question: What presidential candidate buys ad space on billboards for 3+ years?
Answer: Tulsi Gabbard, a former 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus candidate who likely isn't still paying for the advertisement.
- But it's up in the air why it's still there.
What we found out: The billboard at the intersection of Highway 69 and NE 70th in Ankeny is owned by "Fairway," an outdoor advertising company, according to a sign on it
- A call to Fairway revealed the billboard was actually sold to Reagan Outdoor Company.
- However, a call to Reagan revealed the billboard was sold to the "property owner."
Yes, but: Staff at Sorisso Grille, a diner that is the only establishment near the billboard, claims they don't own the billboard either.
🧐 The bottom line: By the time the 2024 caucuses roll around, maybe Gabbard will run as a Republican and reuse the billboard — if she can figure out who owns it.
