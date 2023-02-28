Tulsi Gabbard "2020" caucus billboard still up in Des Moines

Hey there and welcome to another edition of "Ask Axios," where we answer any burning questions you may have about our metro.

Question: What presidential candidate buys ad space on billboards for 3+ years?

Answer: Tulsi Gabbard, a former 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus candidate who likely isn't still paying for the advertisement.

But it's up in the air why it's still there.

What we found out: The billboard at the intersection of Highway 69 and NE 70th in Ankeny is owned by "Fairway," an outdoor advertising company, according to a sign on it

A call to Fairway revealed the billboard was actually sold to Reagan Outdoor Company.

However, a call to Reagan revealed the billboard was sold to the "property owner."

Yes, but: Staff at Sorisso Grille, a diner that is the only establishment near the billboard, claims they don't own the billboard either.

🧐 The bottom line: By the time the 2024 caucuses roll around, maybe Gabbard will run as a Republican and reuse the billboard — if she can figure out who owns it.