Iowa to study if crops and solar panels can coexist

A potato field located under a solar field in Chiba, Japan, last year. Photo: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Iowa State University researchers are launching a new agrivoltaics study — or ag production that's under or between solar panels.

Why it matters: The research could help increase support for large-scale renewable energy farms by showing how ag and solar can coexist on the same land.

Details: The $1.8 million, four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will take place on a 10-acre Alliant Energy solar farm being built this year between Ames and Des Moines.

Horticulture research begins in full in spring 2024 with vegetables, fruits and bees being raised among the panels.

Economists will then calculate whether the crops can be profitable.

State of play: There's little data out there on what plants may thrive in solar fields, Ajay Nair, an associate professor of horticulture, recently told ISU's news service.

Five agrivoltaics projects in other states have also been awarded grants.

The big picture: The U.S. will need to quadruple the amount of solar energy installed per year by 2030 to achieve long-term environmental goals, the DOE estimates.