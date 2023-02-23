A new, mysterious downtown theater
Managers of The Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction are opening a unique downtown Des Moines theater, owner Ian Miller tells Axios.
Catch up fast: The Slaughterhouse is a largely seasonal attraction, open mostly in October and select nights for special events.
- In the basement of 500 Locust St., part of its space includes a 1920s-style theater.
What's happening: That theater space is being planned for "immersive nights" on more weekends throughout the year, Miller says.
- The space is around 2,000 square feet and will have tables and chairs for roughly 50 people.
The intrigue: Miller is not yet publicly discussing what the theater events might be — or even its name.
🔍 A few hints: The theater will have a secret society type of vibe.
- There might be screened programming, but the space won't function as just a standard projection movie theater.
- Owners say they're fans of interactive productions like Meow Wolf and Sleep No More.
State of play: The DSM Board of Adjustment approved a conditional use permit yesterday to allow the sale of alcohol in the theater.
- Miller says they're targeting a June opening.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.