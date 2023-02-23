Managers of The Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction are opening a unique downtown Des Moines theater, owner Ian Miller tells Axios.

Catch up fast: The Slaughterhouse is a largely seasonal attraction, open mostly in October and select nights for special events.

In the basement of 500 Locust St., part of its space includes a 1920s-style theater.

What's happening: That theater space is being planned for "immersive nights" on more weekends throughout the year, Miller says.

The space is around 2,000 square feet and will have tables and chairs for roughly 50 people.

The intrigue: Miller is not yet publicly discussing what the theater events might be — or even its name.

🔍 A few hints: The theater will have a secret society type of vibe.

There might be screened programming, but the space won't function as just a standard projection movie theater.

Owners say they're fans of interactive productions like Meow Wolf and Sleep No More.

State of play: The DSM Board of Adjustment approved a conditional use permit yesterday to allow the sale of alcohol in the theater.

Miller says they're targeting a June opening.