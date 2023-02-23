2 hours ago - News

A new, mysterious downtown theater

Managers of The Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction are opening a unique downtown Des Moines theater, owner Ian Miller tells Axios.

Catch up fast: The Slaughterhouse is a largely seasonal attraction, open mostly in October and select nights for special events.

  • In the basement of 500 Locust St., part of its space includes a 1920s-style theater.

What's happening: That theater space is being planned for "immersive nights" on more weekends throughout the year, Miller says.

  • The space is around 2,000 square feet and will have tables and chairs for roughly 50 people.

The intrigue: Miller is not yet publicly discussing what the theater events might be — or even its name.

🔍 A few hints: The theater will have a secret society type of vibe.

  • There might be screened programming, but the space won't function as just a standard projection movie theater.
  • Owners say they're fans of interactive productions like Meow Wolf and Sleep No More.

State of play: The DSM Board of Adjustment approved a conditional use permit yesterday to allow the sale of alcohol in the theater.

  • Miller says they're targeting a June opening.
A photo of 500 Locust St. in Des Moines.
Des Moines' new theater business will be in the basement of this building at 500 Locust St. Photo: Polk County Assessor
