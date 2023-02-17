Save this house in Des Moines' historic Sherman Hill neighborhood

This home at 845 17th St. in Des Moines needs some love. Photo courtesy of Caldwell Banker/York Taenzer

This dilapidated home in the historic Sherman Hill neighborhood was listed this week for $47,000.

Reality check: It needs a near-complete makeover, including a new foundation, plumbing and furnace, real estate agent York Taenzer tells Axios.

Yes, but: Tax credits and grants to help restore the house may be available.

Details: The two-bedroom, two-story home was built in 1890 and its original wood floors are still largely intact.

It's got about 840 square feet of living space.

There is no garage or off-street parking.

The intrigue: The house has been saved before.

"3 'wonderful' prisoners" fixed it for a widow who lived there in 1986, according to a DSM Register news clip.

What's next: The seller will review offers Saturday afternoon.

💬 Our thought bubble: This could make for a great episode of "In with the Old."