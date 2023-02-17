1 hour ago - Real Estate
Save this house in Des Moines' historic Sherman Hill neighborhood
This dilapidated home in the historic Sherman Hill neighborhood was listed this week for $47,000.
Reality check: It needs a near-complete makeover, including a new foundation, plumbing and furnace, real estate agent York Taenzer tells Axios.
Yes, but: Tax credits and grants to help restore the house may be available.
Details: The two-bedroom, two-story home was built in 1890 and its original wood floors are still largely intact.
- It's got about 840 square feet of living space.
- There is no garage or off-street parking.
The intrigue: The house has been saved before.
- "3 'wonderful' prisoners" fixed it for a widow who lived there in 1986, according to a DSM Register news clip.
What's next: The seller will review offers Saturday afternoon.
💬 Our thought bubble: This could make for a great episode of "In with the Old."
