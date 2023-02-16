1 hour ago - News

Health crisis leaves DSM photographer stranded in Mexico

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Rodney White

Rodney White, second from left, with family. Screenshot via GoFundMe

Local photographer Rodney White is believed to have suffered a stroke Monday while on a work trip in Mexico.

Why it matters: The Cancun-area hospital where White was transported would not accept his health or travel insurance, his brother-in-law, Chas Pope of Ankeny, tells Axios.

  • Unable to pay $16,000, Pope says, White was returned to his hotel room even though he could not speak, talk or walk.

State of play: Bing Bang, White's employer, then agreed to cover some of the immediate hospital costs so medical care could resume, according to Pope.

  • The family believes White was in his hotel bed for about 10 hours before being returned to the hospital.

What's next: The family is working with a U.S. consulate for emergency accommodations to return White to Iowa. The transport could exceed $45,000, Pope says.

  • Tina, White's wife, was traveling to Mexico yesterday to help care for him, she posted in a response on a private DSM Register alumni Facebook page.

What we're watching: Pope says White was in an intensive care unit as of yesterday afternoon and doctors did not believe he was yet stable enough to travel.

Of note: Bing Bang did not respond to Axios' inquiries.

Editor's note: White is a former photographer for the Des Moines Register where he previously worked with Jason and Linh.

