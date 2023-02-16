Health crisis leaves DSM photographer stranded in Mexico
Local photographer Rodney White is believed to have suffered a stroke Monday while on a work trip in Mexico.
Why it matters: The Cancun-area hospital where White was transported would not accept his health or travel insurance, his brother-in-law, Chas Pope of Ankeny, tells Axios.
- Unable to pay $16,000, Pope says, White was returned to his hotel room even though he could not speak, talk or walk.
State of play: Bing Bang, White's employer, then agreed to cover some of the immediate hospital costs so medical care could resume, according to Pope.
- The family believes White was in his hotel bed for about 10 hours before being returned to the hospital.
What's next: The family is working with a U.S. consulate for emergency accommodations to return White to Iowa. The transport could exceed $45,000, Pope says.
- Tina, White's wife, was traveling to Mexico yesterday to help care for him, she posted in a response on a private DSM Register alumni Facebook page.
What we're watching: Pope says White was in an intensive care unit as of yesterday afternoon and doctors did not believe he was yet stable enough to travel.
- A GoFundMe page established by Pope has raised about $14,000
Of note: Bing Bang did not respond to Axios' inquiries.
Editor's note: White is a former photographer for the Des Moines Register where he previously worked with Jason and Linh.
