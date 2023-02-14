Johnston superintendent Laura Kacer plans to resign at the end of the school year as the board seeks "a different direction in leadership."

Driving the news: Following "discussions" between Kacer and the school board last week, Kacer voluntarily resigned, according to an email sent by school board president Alicia Clevenger to Johnston families Monday.

Flashback: The district has been embroiled in several politically-charged controversies since three conservative school board candidates were elected in 2021.

The most recent one occurred last week, when a student sued the school district after being suspended for wearing a T-shirt to class with a Second Amendment quote and a picture of a gun.

It's not clear if these tensions resulted in Kacer's resignation.

What's next: Kacer's contract states she will be paid $215,373 annually until it ends June 30, 2024. The school board will decide during its Feb. 20 meeting if she will be paid out the rest of her contract.