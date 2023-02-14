Johnston superintendent resigns as board seeks "different direction"
Johnston superintendent Laura Kacer plans to resign at the end of the school year as the board seeks "a different direction in leadership."
Driving the news: Following "discussions" between Kacer and the school board last week, Kacer voluntarily resigned, according to an email sent by school board president Alicia Clevenger to Johnston families Monday.
Flashback: The district has been embroiled in several politically-charged controversies since three conservative school board candidates were elected in 2021.
- The most recent one occurred last week, when a student sued the school district after being suspended for wearing a T-shirt to class with a Second Amendment quote and a picture of a gun.
- It's not clear if these tensions resulted in Kacer's resignation.
What's next: Kacer's contract states she will be paid $215,373 annually until it ends June 30, 2024. The school board will decide during its Feb. 20 meeting if she will be paid out the rest of her contract.
