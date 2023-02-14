Anti-smoking advocates push to expand Iowa's ban
A group of health advocates that includes former Gov. Terry Branstad is celebrating the 15th year of Iowa's Smokefree Air Act Tuesday.
Why it matters: Smoking and secondhand smoke cost Iowa billions of dollars in health care costs and lost productivity.
- Some health advocates are calling for lawmakers to expand Iowa's public smoking ban to casinos.
Flashback: Iowa's public smoking ban includes bars and some outdoor areas.
- Casinos were exempted as a compromise to get enough support to pass the bill among lawmakers who supported a wider ban.
The intrigue: Some casinos are going smokefree or have greatly reduced smoking on their own.
- Prairie Meadows allows it in less than 5% of the overall casino space.
Of note: The 2008 bill was signed into law by former Gov. Chet Culver, a Democrat. The ban was controversial but did have support among some Republicans.
- Branstad, the Republican who succeeded Culver, has supported the law being extended to casinos for years.
Zoom in: Iowa's cigarette tax of $1.36 per pack is among the lowest in the nation.
- Some members of the group celebrating today want it increased to $2.86.
If you go: Tuesday's "We LOVE Smokefree Air Celebration' starts at 2:30pm in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol.
