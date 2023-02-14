Anti-smoking advocates push to expand Iowa's ban

A group of health advocates that includes former Gov. Terry Branstad is celebrating the 15th year of Iowa's Smokefree Air Act Tuesday.

Why it matters: Smoking and secondhand smoke cost Iowa billions of dollars in health care costs and lost productivity.

Some health advocates are calling for lawmakers to expand Iowa's public smoking ban to casinos.

Flashback: Iowa's public smoking ban includes bars and some outdoor areas.

Casinos were exempted as a compromise to get enough support to pass the bill among lawmakers who supported a wider ban.

The intrigue: Some casinos are going smokefree or have greatly reduced smoking on their own.

Prairie Meadows allows it in less than 5% of the overall casino space.

Of note: The 2008 bill was signed into law by former Gov. Chet Culver, a Democrat. The ban was controversial but did have support among some Republicans.

Branstad, the Republican who succeeded Culver, has supported the law being extended to casinos for years.

Zoom in: Iowa's cigarette tax of $1.36 per pack is among the lowest in the nation.

Some members of the group celebrating today want it increased to $2.86.

If you go: Tuesday's "We LOVE Smokefree Air Celebration' starts at 2:30pm in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol.