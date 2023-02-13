Polk City could take some of Iowa's Glenwood Resource Center patients

As many as 40 Glenwood Resource Center (GRC) patients could be relocated to a Polk City facility under a proposal that received a $1 million grant last week from Polk County Supervisors.

Why it matters: About 135 people with intellectual or developmental disabilities will be displaced when the GRC closes in 2024.

Many have family in the metro area.

Catch up fast: Glenwood is a state facility in western Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last year would close after a federal investigation concluded the center likely violated patient rights by subjecting them to human experiments, including sexual arousal research.

What's happening: On With Life has purchased the now-closed Big Creek Nursing & Rehab facility in Polk City.

It plans to use the building as a skilled nursing facility for patients with serious brain injuries or neurological conditions, many of whom would otherwise likely be placed out of state, Abby Bogaards, a spokesperson for the group, told Axios.

State of play: Fundraising continues for the up to $8 million project, Polk County Supervisor and On With Life board member Steve Van Oort tells Axios.

Polk County's grant will come from federal pandemic relief allocations and is contingent on the state's approval.

Renovations will begin this spring and likely take about a year to complete, Van Oort says.

Of note: Officials from Iowa's Health and Human Services department did not respond to an Axios inquiry about the potential placements of all GRC residents.