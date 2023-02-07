15 biggest events in Des Moines this year

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar.

Here's what to look forward to in Des Moines in 2023:

1 big event: 80/35 Music Festival

Headlined by The War on Drugs and Big Boi, this nonprofit music festival includes live performances across three stages in addition to food and art vendors.

When: July 7–8

July 7–8 Where: Western Gateway Park

Western Gateway Park Details: Tickets can be purchased here.

More events this year:

🎤 Feb. 7–19: "SIX: The Musical"

🏀 Mar. 16 & 18: NCAA March Madness (Men's): Rounds: 1-2

🦁 Mar. 30–Apr. 16: Disney's "The Lion King"

🌳 Late April: Crab apple tree blossom

🏃‍♂️ June 3: DAM to DSM Half Marathon

🎞 June 23–25: Interrobang Film Festival

🇺🇸 July 3: Yankee Doodle Pops

🚴 July 22–29: RAGBRAI

🎸 Aug. 4–6: Hinterland Music Festival

🎡 Aug. 10–20: Iowa State Fair

🎵 Sept. 4: Riverview Music Festival

🌮 Sept. 16–18: World Food and Music Festival

👹 Oct. 3–8: "Beetlejuice"

🦃 Nov. 23: Turkey Trot