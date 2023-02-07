48 mins ago - Things to Do

15 biggest events in Des Moines this year

Maxwell Millington

80/35 Music Festival. Photo: Alyssa Leicht

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar.

  • Here's what to look forward to in Des Moines in 2023:
1 big event: 80/35 Music Festival

Headlined by The War on Drugs and Big Boi, this nonprofit music festival includes live performances across three stages in addition to food and art vendors.

More events this year:

🎤 Feb. 7–19: "SIX: The Musical"

🏀 Mar. 16 & 18: NCAA March Madness (Men's): Rounds: 1-2

🦁 Mar. 30–Apr. 16: Disney's "The Lion King"

🌳 Late April: Crab apple tree blossom

🏃‍♂️ June 3: DAM to DSM Half Marathon

🎞 June 23–25: Interrobang Film Festival

🇺🇸 July 3: Yankee Doodle Pops

🚴 July 22–29: RAGBRAI

🎸 Aug. 4–6: Hinterland Music Festival

🎡 Aug. 10–20: Iowa State Fair

🎵 Sept. 4: Riverview Music Festival

🌮 Sept. 16–18: World Food and Music Festival

👹 Oct. 3–8: "Beetlejuice"

🦃 Nov. 23: Turkey Trot

