15 biggest events in Des Moines this year
New year, new dates to lock into the calendar.
- Here's what to look forward to in Des Moines in 2023:
1 big event: 80/35 Music Festival
Headlined by The War on Drugs and Big Boi, this nonprofit music festival includes live performances across three stages in addition to food and art vendors.
- When: July 7–8
- Where: Western Gateway Park
- Details: Tickets can be purchased here.
More events this year:
🎤 Feb. 7–19: "SIX: The Musical"
🏀 Mar. 16 & 18: NCAA March Madness (Men's): Rounds: 1-2
🦁 Mar. 30–Apr. 16: Disney's "The Lion King"
🌳 Late April: Crab apple tree blossom
🏃♂️ June 3: DAM to DSM Half Marathon
🎞 June 23–25: Interrobang Film Festival
🇺🇸 July 3: Yankee Doodle Pops
🚴 July 22–29: RAGBRAI
🎸 Aug. 4–6: Hinterland Music Festival
🎡 Aug. 10–20: Iowa State Fair
🎵 Sept. 4: Riverview Music Festival
🌮 Sept. 16–18: World Food and Music Festival
👹 Oct. 3–8: "Beetlejuice"
🦃 Nov. 23: Turkey Trot
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.