15 biggest events in Des Moines this year

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar.

Here's what to look forward to in Des Moines in 2023:

1 big event: 80/35 Music Festival

Headlined by The War on Drugs and Big Boi, this nonprofit music festival includes live performances across three stages in addition to food and art vendors.

When: July 7โ€“8

July 7โ€“8 Where: Western Gateway Park

Western Gateway Park Details: Tickets can be purchased here.

More events this year:

๐ŸŽค Feb. 7โ€“19: "SIX: The Musical"

๐Ÿ€ Mar. 16 & 18: NCAA March Madness (Men's): Rounds: 1-2

๐Ÿฆ Mar. 30โ€“Apr. 16: Disney's "The Lion King"

๐ŸŒณ Late April: Crab apple tree blossom

๐Ÿƒโ€โ™‚๏ธ June 3: DAM to DSM Half Marathon

๐ŸŽž June 23โ€“25: Interrobang Film Festival

๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ July 3: Yankee Doodle Pops

๐Ÿšด July 22โ€“29: RAGBRAI

๐ŸŽธ Aug. 4โ€“6: Hinterland Music Festival

๐ŸŽก Aug. 10โ€“20: Iowa State Fair

๐ŸŽต Sept. 4: Riverview Music Festival

๐ŸŒฎ Sept. 16โ€“18: World Food and Music Festival

๐Ÿ‘น Oct. 3โ€“8: "Beetlejuice"

๐Ÿฆƒ Nov. 23: Turkey Trot