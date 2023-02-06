Polk County is getting nearly $28 million more in federal pandemic emergency rent assistance forfeited by the state, federal documents show.

Another almost $17 million of Iowa's money was redistributed in late January to other states.

Why it matters: More than 20,000 Iowans are not caught up on rent, according to the Census Bureau's recent housing pulse survey.

Of those, more than 9K say it's somewhat or very likely they'll be evicted in the next two months.

Catch up fast: The state has been allocated around a total of $344 million through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program that began under President Trump.

The money was intended for renters in almost all of Iowa, excluding Polk County, which received separate allocations.

What's happening: Iowa's had trouble spending large portions of its share because of bureaucracy issues, Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) director Debi Durham said in 2021.

The state reallocated $65 million to Polk County last year and has failed to meet recent spending deadlines that continue through much of 2025.

State of play: Iowa has forfeited about $89.5 million so far. Of that, just over $44.7 million has been distributed to other governments.

Polk and Linn Counties will apply for the state's remaining forfeited amounts, Eric Kool, director of Polk County Community, Family and Youth Services, tells Axios.

The big picture:Every other state has spent a greater percentage of its ERA allocations than Iowa, according to National Low Income Housing Coalition projections.

At least 39 states have spent 75% or more of their first allocations allocated in early 2021.

Iowa has spent less than 44% — or just under $50.1 million — of its first allocation.

Separately, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in 2021 that she returned $95 million in federal money for COVID-19 testing in schools because the state didn't need it.

What's next: Polk County will use the money for more emergency rent assistance and development of affordable housing.

Applications will be accepted in coming months, Kool says.

Of note: IFA did not respond to our request for comment.