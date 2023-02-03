1 hour ago - News

Des Moines rebrands Father Daughter Dance

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a dance.

Des Moines' Father-Daughter Dance is being replaced. Photo: City of DSM video

Des Moines' annual Father Daughter Dance is being rebranded as the "Snow Ball Dance" — an event where parents of all genders and their kids are welcome.

Why it matters: It's an effort to eliminate gender-based exclusivity, parks and recreation department spokesperson Peter Zemansky tells Axios.

  • DSM wants to avoid situations where children — such as those with single, LGBTQ+ or gender nonconforming parents — are uncomfortable attending.
  • The department's Mom/Son Fun Night next month has also been rebranded into "Family Fun Night," Zemansky notes.

Zoom out: Governments have been phasing out traditional "daddy dances" for at least a decade, including at schools in New York, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Yes, but: The changes have met social backlash.

💃 Go to the dance: DSM's first Snow Ball Dance is Saturday night at the Science Center of Iowa.

A photo from a dance.
A scene from Des Moines' 2019 Father Daughter Dance. Photo: City of DSM
