Des Moines rebrands Father Daughter Dance

Des Moines' Father-Daughter Dance is being replaced. Photo: City of DSM video

Des Moines' annual Father Daughter Dance is being rebranded as the "Snow Ball Dance" — an event where parents of all genders and their kids are welcome.

Why it matters: It's an effort to eliminate gender-based exclusivity, parks and recreation department spokesperson Peter Zemansky tells Axios.

DSM wants to avoid situations where children — such as those with single, LGBTQ+ or gender nonconforming parents — are uncomfortable attending.

The department's Mom/Son Fun Night next month has also been rebranded into "Family Fun Night," Zemansky notes.

Zoom out: Governments have been phasing out traditional "daddy dances" for at least a decade, including at schools in New York, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Yes, but: The changes have met social backlash.

Rhode Island lawmakers passed a bill in 2013 specifically allowing the dances after at least one school banned them with support from the ACLU.

💃 Go to the dance: DSM's first Snow Ball Dance is Saturday night at the Science Center of Iowa.