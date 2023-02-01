26 mins ago - Business
The Woodmont: A 489-home proposal from Hubbell Realty
Hubbell Realty is proposing to build the Woodmont, a 489-townhome development on DSM's east side.
State of play: The 171-acre site, located about 2.5 miles north of Copper Creek Golf Club, is currently farm ground.
- Home construction could begin later this year.
Zoom in: There are not yet drawings of the homes, but they will be similar to those in Hubbell's "Discovery Collection," company spokesperson Claire Brehmer tells Axios.
- The development will take an estimated 15 years to complete depending on market conditions, Brehmer says. .
What's next: DSM Plan & Zoning Commission will consider Hubbell's request to subdivide the property for home lots Thursday at 6pm.
