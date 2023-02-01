The Woodmont: A 489-home proposal from Hubbell Realty

Townhomes are being planned for this spot near East Douglas Avenue and East 46th Street. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Hubbell Realty is proposing to build the Woodmont, a 489-townhome development on DSM's east side.

State of play: The 171-acre site, located about 2.5 miles north of Copper Creek Golf Club, is currently farm ground.

Home construction could begin later this year.

Zoom in: There are not yet drawings of the homes, but they will be similar to those in Hubbell's "Discovery Collection," company spokesperson Claire Brehmer tells Axios.

The development will take an estimated 15 years to complete depending on market conditions, Brehmer says. .

What's next: DSM Plan & Zoning Commission will consider Hubbell's request to subdivide the property for home lots Thursday at 6pm.