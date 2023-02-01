Data: Iowa Department of Transportation; Chart: Axios Visuals

Blackout license plates took Iowa by storm back in 2019 — and now our northern neighbors also want in on the action.

Driving the news: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recommended authorizing the plates, which are estimated to draw in $4.8 million annually to Minnesota, according to MPR.

What they're saying: "This is one thing Iowa got right," Walz jokingly tweeted.

The bottom line: Since Iowa started issuing the plates in 2019, it's already generated $30.4 million in state revenue.