26 mins ago - News
Iowa's blackout license plate popularity inspires Minnesota
Blackout license plates took Iowa by storm back in 2019 — and now our northern neighbors also want in on the action.
Driving the news: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recommended authorizing the plates, which are estimated to draw in $4.8 million annually to Minnesota, according to MPR.
What they're saying: "This is one thing Iowa got right," Walz jokingly tweeted.
The bottom line: Since Iowa started issuing the plates in 2019, it's already generated $30.4 million in state revenue.
- 😎 And our cars now look way cooler.
