Juicy Bits from WeldWerks Brewing. Photo courtesy of WeldWerks

Beer connoisseurs, rejoice: popular Colorado brewery WeldWerks is expanding its beer distribution into Iowa.

Driving the news: The nearly eight-year-old brewery is branching into 12 states, including Iowa starting next week.

Some of the beers heading here include, "Juicy Bits," a popular Hazy IPA, "Extra Extra Juicy Bits" and "Weld Pilsner."

💭 Axios Denver John Frank's thought bubble: WeldWerks Brewing is one of the nation's cult favorites and makes more than 100 different beers a year.

From the start, the brewery's special beer releases drew lines around the block and beer fans from across the nation. Today, you'll still see people exiting with dollies full of fruity sours and rare stout bottles.

Where to find it: Starting next week at Hy-Vee stores and local bars, including el Bait Shop, Global Brew Waukee, Kegstand, UpDown, Quinton's and The Other Place.