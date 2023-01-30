Iowa's free tax filing services
More than 70 Iowa sites are offering free tax filing services for low-to-moderate income families this year.
Driving the news: Six are in Polk County, up from four last year.
- A few sites launch their regular tax season hours today.
Details: The federally-organized Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is generally available to people who make $54K or less, the elderly, those with disabilities or with limited English skills.
Zoom in: The Iowa Center for Economic Success manages the state's sites.
- IRS-certified volunteers — many of whom are CPAs — from roughly two dozen humanitarian and community improvement organizations perform the work.
Of note: Last year's volunteers filed more than 11,000 returns resulting in more than $17 million in refunds, Karla Evans, a manager of the Iowa Center, tells Axios.
📂 If you go: VITA site locator
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.