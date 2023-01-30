2 hours ago - News

Iowa's free tax filing services

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a magician's hat with George Washington disappearing within

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

More than 70 Iowa sites are offering free tax filing services for low-to-moderate income families this year.

Driving the news: Six are in Polk County, up from four last year.

  • A few sites launch their regular tax season hours today.

Details: The federally-organized Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is generally available to people who make $54K or less, the elderly, those with disabilities or with limited English skills.

Zoom in: The Iowa Center for Economic Success manages the state's sites.

  • IRS-certified volunteers — many of whom are CPAs — from roughly two dozen humanitarian and community improvement organizations perform the work.

Of note: Last year's volunteers filed more than 11,000 returns resulting in more than $17 million in refunds, Karla Evans, a manager of the Iowa Center, tells Axios.

📂 If you go: VITA site locator

