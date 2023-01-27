22 mins ago - News
Some Des Moines food pantries are bare
The cooler at the Drake Area Food Pantry Wednesday was empty except for a few pieces of cake.
- That's according to an email to Polk County Supervisors from Anne Bacon, CEO of IMPACT, the group that helps run the pantry.
What's happening: There's an ongoing contract dispute between the Food Bank of Iowa and the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC), the pantry's affiliate.
- Organizers have not had access to federal commodities like eggs and meat it typically makes available to low-income families for months, Bacon tells Axios.
- And food donations from some businesses are prohibited due to exclusivity agreements, she says.
State of play: As many as 10 DMARC pantries are without access to Food Bank services.
- Pantry clients still get food but not some of the core staples that were available prior to November, Bacon says.
What's next: Efforts among multiple community groups and government officials to help resolve the contract disputes are ongoing.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.