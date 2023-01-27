Iowa Golf Association to open headquarters, new museum

​​Iowa Golf House fundraising is largely complete and construction will launch this spring, Chat Pitts, CEO of the Iowa Golf Association (IGA), tells Axios.

Details: The $5 million project for a junior golf center and museum will also become the new permanent headquarters for the association and its foundation.

It'll include meeting space for golf groups, a driving simulator as well as indoor and outdoor putting greens.

Of note: The IGA announced the plans last year following donations of land and money from Michael Coppola, owner of the Echo Valley Country Club.

The project is next to the club's Creek Course, roughly two miles south of the DSM International Airport.

Driving the news: Des Moines City Council this week approved the final subdivision plat for the nearly three-acre property.

The IGA anticipates the project will be completed by next spring, Pitts says.