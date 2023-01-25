1 hour ago - Things to Do
New children's book focuses on equipment needs of kids with disabilities
"Joni's Wish" is a children's book that comes out in March about a girl who discovers a friend is unable to ride bikes with her because of a disability.
- It was written by Jon Phillips, a board member of Variety — the Children’s Charity of Iowa.
Why it matters: The book is based on real stories about Iowa children assisted by Variety who lack access to common items because they often need expensive customized equipment.
🎉 Get it first: Proceeds of a Feb. 21 launch party will help purchase mobility equipment for a child.
- Tickets are $100 and include a signed copy of the book.
- 5:30pm at NCMIC Insurance, 14001 University Ave. in Clive
Of note: The book can also be pre-ordered online. ($20)
