Iowa lawmakers passed a bill Monday night allowing state funding to be used for private school tuition.

Why it matters: All public school students will be allowed to take $7,598 in state funding with them annually to be used towards private school tuition.

Public school advocates warn the bill could take away money from their school districts, which are funded through enrollment numbers.

Driving the news: We examined state laws and regulations to analyze the differences between Iowa private and public schools, including:

✅ Accreditation: All public schools are accredited through the state, which requires an on-site visit and an approved five-year plan.

Private schools have the option to become accredited through a state-approved independent agency, which is typically religiously affiliated.

Independently-accredited schools are not required to hire licensed teachers, Margaret Buckton told Axios, executive director of Urban Education Network, which represents the state's largest public schools.

✋ Enrollment: Public schools are required to accept all students living within their district.

Private schools may decline to accept a student based on their performance and also do not have to offer special education.

📚 Curriculum: While public schools are required to offer several career exploration classes — like art, IT and agriculture — private schools may opt out.

Private schools may also opt out of teaching health development, which includes curriculum on STDs and HPV vaccinations.

🍔 Food: Public schools are required to provide free breakfast and lunch for qualifying students.

Those programs are not required at private schools.

💵 Tuition: Private schools may charge tuition and require volunteer hours from parents, while public schools cannot.

What's next: Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to sign the bill into law today.