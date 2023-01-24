Differences in rules for Iowa's public and private schools
Iowa lawmakers passed a bill Monday night allowing state funding to be used for private school tuition.
Why it matters: All public school students will be allowed to take $7,598 in state funding with them annually to be used towards private school tuition.
- Public school advocates warn the bill could take away money from their school districts, which are funded through enrollment numbers.
Driving the news: We examined state laws and regulations to analyze the differences between Iowa private and public schools, including:
✅ Accreditation: All public schools are accredited through the state, which requires an on-site visit and an approved five-year plan.
- Private schools have the option to become accredited through a state-approved independent agency, which is typically religiously affiliated.
- Independently-accredited schools are not required to hire licensed teachers, Margaret Buckton told Axios, executive director of Urban Education Network, which represents the state's largest public schools.
✋ Enrollment: Public schools are required to accept all students living within their district.
- Private schools may decline to accept a student based on their performance and also do not have to offer special education.
📚 Curriculum: While public schools are required to offer several career exploration classes — like art, IT and agriculture — private schools may opt out.
- Private schools may also opt out of teaching health development, which includes curriculum on STDs and HPV vaccinations.
🍔 Food: Public schools are required to provide free breakfast and lunch for qualifying students.
- Those programs are not required at private schools.
💵 Tuition: Private schools may charge tuition and require volunteer hours from parents, while public schools cannot.
What's next: Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to sign the bill into law today.
