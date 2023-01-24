Multiple domestic violence murders in Des Moines lead to outpouring

Kirstie Allen's front door in Windsor Heights has becocme a memorial to her and a statement against domestic abuse. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Dozens of people have left flowers on the doorstep of Kristie Allen, a Windsor Heights woman who was murdered last week by her boyfriend.

State of play: There have been two other similar incidents in the metro in the last month.

Allen's family requested the flowers to raise awareness about domestic violence, KCCI reports.

What's next: Allen's visitation is Tuesday.