34 mins ago - News
Multiple domestic violence murders in Des Moines lead to outpouring
Dozens of people have left flowers on the doorstep of Kristie Allen, a Windsor Heights woman who was murdered last week by her boyfriend.
State of play: There have been two other similar incidents in the metro in the last month.
- Allen's family requested the flowers to raise awareness about domestic violence, KCCI reports.
What's next: Allen's visitation is Tuesday.
- Her funeral on Wednesday will be livestreamed.
