A $9.6 million rowhouse project pitched for Des Moines' Ingersoll Ave

This 74-year-old apartment complex in Des Moines' Waterbury neighborhood will be demolished to make way for rowhouses. Photo via the Polk County Assessor

An Ingersoll Avenue apartment complex would be demolished to make way for a $9.6 million rowhouse project under a plan that goes before DSM Plan and Zoning Commission Thursday.

Details: Developers of "4820 Ingersoll PropCo" propose four buildings that will each have four units.

Each unit will sell between $500K-$600K, Phil Akason, one of the partners of the rowhouse project, told Axios Tuesday.

What's happening: The proposal represents a net density of about 18.4 units per acre, just above the current limit of 17 in that area.

Yes, but: DSM's zoning staff recommends approval of the group's plan.

What's next: Demolition of the six-unit apartment complex that's currently on the site will take place in coming weeks.

Rowhouse construction is anticipated to begin this spring and take about eight months to complete.

Of note: Project drawings will be available in early February, around the time the project is expected to go before the DSM City Council, John Manfredy, one of the project's partners, told Axios Tuesday.